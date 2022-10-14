Victoria sees 4.6K advance voters, slight dip from 2018 election

The City of Victoria says more than 4,600 people voted at an advance poll for the upcoming municipal election this year, a slight decrease from the number of advance voters in the 2018 municipal election.

A total of 4,613 voters made it to an advance poll this year, or 6.4 per cent of registered voters in the municipality.

In 2018, 4,791 people cast a ballot at an advance polling station in Victoria – or seven per cent of eligible voters.

Saturday's election will mark a dramatic change for B.C.'s capital city.

Only one sitting councillor is running for re-election, while two other councillors have forfeited their seats in a bid to be the new mayor.

In total, eight candidates are running for the mayor position, while 37 people are vying for eight council seats.

Polls are open for municipal elections across B.C. from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

In Victoria, 13 polling stations will be open in the following locations.