Victoria seeks ideas on future neighbourhood plans, including Fernwood and Hillside-Quadra

Victoria -

The City of Victoria is inviting residents to comment on the future of several neighbourhoods as the city continues to work on "draft neighbourhood plans" for the Fernwood, Hillside-Quadra and North Park areas.

The city is looking for feedback on everything from amenities to transportation options to new public spaces.

"While each neighbourhood has its own distinct character and individual priorities, a common engagement theme was the desire for a '15-minute community' with a wider range of housing choice, both on and off transit corridors, with walkable lively urban villages and public spaces that bring people together, support local businesses and foster a sense of community identity," said the city in a release Monday.

Residents can share their thoughts on the neighbourhood plans by participating in upcoming online community sessions, or by speaking with city staff in person during pop-up engagement events in each community.

The in-person events will be taking place on weekends in November. Anyone interested in participating in an online or in-person event can register online here.

The upcoming engagement sessions will mark the third round of community feedback that the city has conducted on the draft neighbourhood plans since 2020.

So far, roughly 1,800 residents have commented on the draft plans, with common requests including more housing options for different income levels, new green spaces or public plazas, and more options for public transit or active transportation – such as walking or cycling to destinations.