Victoria seeks feedback on future of Government Street

The City of Victoria is seeking feedback on changes to Government Street as the city plans to develop the downtown strip into a "people-priority street."

The city says that repairs to infrastructure along Government Street – such as replacing a watermain, traffic signals, and trees – will soon need to take place, offering a chance for the city to change the roadway for the first time in more than 50 years.

"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reimagine Government Street for the future," said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps in a statement Wednesday.

The current draft plan includes the creation of two new cultural plazas that would stand as "gateways" to the street. One plaza would see a road realignment at Pandora Street outside of Chinatown, while the other would be at Humboldt Street and is currently dubbed the "Lekwungen plaza."

Overall, the city is also proposing expanding pedestrian areas along Government Street and implementing timed "car-free zones," while otherwise keeping two-way vehicle traffic.

Commercial loading zones, accessible parking, and pick-up and drop-off zones would remain along the street, says the city.

"While pedestrian areas would grow, this multimodal space would continue to accommodate bikes, pedi-cabs and horse-drawn carriages at all times and continue to provide a home to parades and special events," said the city in a release Wednesday.

The city also wants to earmark space for restaurant patios and storefronts, as well as public art or cultural installations.

COMMUNITY FEEDBACK

The draft concept design plan comes after a round of public input from stakeholders and 700 residents.

On March 8, local businesses can join a focus group discussion on the design changes, and on March 9 community members can join a virtual open house meeting on the proposals at noon and 6 p.m.

Community members can also provide feedback through an online survey on the City of Victoria website until March 20, or by e-mailing the city at engage@victoria.ca with the subject line "Government Street Refresh" until March 20.

"We want this plan to support downtown businesses for the long-term by building on the success of the Build Back Victoria program, create more accessible and welcoming public spaces, and work with the Songhees and Esquimalt Nations to tell a more complete history of this land through cultural interpretation and economic development opportunities," said Helps.