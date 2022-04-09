Victoria school board passes contentious budget with cuts to music programs
The Greater Victoria school board has finalized some tough decisions.
In the board’s third and final reading of its budget Thursday night, members preserved 80 per cent of middle school music programming, but made large cuts to the elementary school music program.
It's a move that has infuriated parents and students.
The school board says it has been dealing with flat enrollment numbers, inflation and COVID-19 costs, all leading to a $7.2-million deficit this year.
As a result, string program funding has been eliminated for all elementary schools.
The board also reduced middle school music funding by 20 per cent.
A key focus in the $268-million budget was saving school counselors from severe cuts.
Seven positions were on the chopping block, but the board decided to save them all as mental health has become a key issue during the pandemic.
Still, reaction to music cuts has reached a crescendo.
“The music program makes kids want to stay in school, it makes kids interested, it makes school fun and kids learn better if they are happy,” says Dan del Villano, a passionate parent whose kids are in public school music programs.
“If you cut off the elementary and middle school levels, eventually you choke the high school levels.”
Millie del Villano, a Grade 12 student at Reynolds Secondary, has been involved in school music programs for a decade.
“I am outraged by their decision,” she says. “(Music) was the reason I’d show up to school in the morning and it’s the reason so many other kids show up.”
Board Chair Ryan Painter says budget decisions are not made lightly.
“The reality is the province doesn’t fund school districts to offer music programing. so if it is something offered outside of a normal timetable, it’s up to the district to fund. That’s just unsustainable,” says Painter.
“So ultimately, we have to find a way to balance the desire and demand for music education in the school district with a sustainable funding model, and I believe that work is still to come. I know our board, and I know our district is focused on trying to find a way to make that happen.”
Friday afternoon, in front of the school board office, dozens of music students staged a school walkout to protest the board’s decision.
Both parents and students say the fight isn’t over and they will continue to advocate for music programs in Greater Victoria schools.
A summary document produced by the Greater Victoria School District outlined the following key decisions made in the budget deliberations:
- The board is allocating $2.3 million surplus from the current school year, which is $1.5 million more than projected.
- The board plans to use $1.4 million in local capital from land disposals to purchase assets that otherwise would have been purchased out of its operating fund.
- Administration at the board office is being downsized by $427,000. This includes the reduction of an associate superintendent, a principal or vice-principal and a human resources position at the Tolmie board office.
- The board is maintaining the seven contracted YFC counsellors. It was originally proposed to let the contracts for these positions lapse. Rather, two contracted outreach workers funded through community LINK will be reduced.
- The board is implementing a 50 per cent reduction in daytime custodians at the elementary and middle school levels.
- Career Centre coordinators are not being reduced. Instead, one instruction block from Career Centre teachers at each secondary school will be reduced.
- There is a one-time reduction in the school supply allocation of $800,000, calling on schools to instead utilize school carry forwards to bolster their budgets.
- Based on historical trending, there are educational assistant positions that are not replaced. The board is reducing the EA relief budget, resulting in $620,000 savings based on these trends.
- Collaboration time used by schools for teachers and other staff to collaborate on initiatives, schools’ goals and other projections, is being discontinued. This will save nearly $560,000.
- The district will downsize from five Late French Immersion classrooms district-wide to four classes, for a savings of $115,560.
More background information on the budget can be found on the district’s website.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds announce additional measures for refugees fleeing Ukraine
The federal government has announced additional measures to help refugees trying to flee Ukraine and come to Canada, including chartered flights and temporary hotel accommodations.
'The path to office': Kenney champions unity as leadership vote begins
Facing uncertainty from within his party, Premier Jason Kenney is pushing party members to put division behind them and help keep the United Conservative movement in power.
Multiple people injured after shooting incident in east Windsor, Ont.
Five victims, all adult men, suffered gunshot wounds following a shooting incident in Windsor.
Pakistan's embattled PM ousted in no-confidence vote
Pakistan's political opposition ousted the country's embattled prime minister in a no-confidence vote early Sunday, which they won after several of Imran Khan's allies and a key coalition party deserted him.
Live updates: Zelenskyy committed to peace, needs guns now
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told The Associated Press on Saturday that he is committed to seeking peace despite Russian attacks on civilians that have stunned the world.
'Amazing, loving and kind' Calgary mother killed in 'targeted' shooting
Calgary police say the death of a woman in the community of Temple on Thursday is considered a homicide and say the victim is 23-year-old Jamie Lynn Scheible.
'A brutal murder': Father of Indian international student shot and killed in Toronto speaks out
Jitesh Vasudev said his 21-year-old son Kartik had dreamed of coming to Canada to work and study before he arrived in Toronto earlier this year.
2 men released without charges after shootings near Halifax prompted emergency alert
Two men who were arrested in connection with shooting incidents in the Preston, N.S., area on Friday have been released without charges.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Vancouver
-
Stolen B.C. search and rescue truck recovered, team says
A truck stolen from a search and rescue team in Williams Lake, B.C. last weekend has been found, but it could still be some time before it returns to service.
-
B.C. film, television workers one step closer to striking
A union representing workers in B.C.’s film and television industry has voted in favour of a strike mandate, the latest development in a year-long negotiation.
-
Court rejects B.C. mink farmers' bid to allow breeding to continue while case proceeds
Fur farmers challenging B.C.'s phase-out of the province's mink industry have been denied a request for interim relief while their court case proceeds.
Edmonton
-
'The path to office': Kenney champions unity as leadership vote begins
Facing uncertainty from within his party, Premier Jason Kenney is pushing party members to put division behind them and help keep the United Conservative movement in power.
-
'Not going to settle these divisions': Political scientists react to Kenney's leadership review speech
For two Alberta political scientists, Premier Jason Kenney's speech to United Conservative party members as the leadership contest begins may not have done enough to help sway undecided voters his way.
-
FC Edmonton set to begin season Sunday
FC Edmonton is beginning a new Premier League season without new ownership in place, a new president and a coach embracing an underdog mentality.
Toronto
-
'A brutal murder': Father of Indian international student shot and killed in Toronto speaks out
Jitesh Vasudev said his 21-year-old son Kartik had dreamed of coming to Canada to work and study before he arrived in Toronto earlier this year.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario reach 1,188, another 11 deaths reported
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario rose to 1,188 on Saturday as health officials recorded 11 net new deaths due to the disease.
-
Woman faces charges after punching officer at Toronto Blue Jays home opener
A woman is facing charges after punching a police officer at the Toronto Blue Jays home opener Friday evening.
Calgary
-
Man charged in connection with indecent exposure incident
Police say a man has been charged in connection with an incident where he exposed himself to a woman on a southwest Calgary street.
-
'The path to office': Kenney champions unity as leadership vote begins
Facing uncertainty from within his party, Premier Jason Kenney is pushing party members to put division behind them and help keep the United Conservative movement in power.
-
'Amazing, loving and kind' Calgary mother killed in 'targeted' shooting
Calgary police say the death of a woman in the community of Temple on Thursday is considered a homicide and say the victim is 23-year-old Jamie Lynn Scheible.
Montreal
-
After three possible femicides, Quebec expert feels work remains to reduce violence against women
Those who study the issue feel Quebec needs to do more work earlier to decrease the chances of domestic violence and femicide in the province.
-
Woman stabbed and killed in Montreal's east end, man arrested
A woman has died of her injuries after being stabbed in an apartment in Montreal's east end Friday night. It is the fifth homicide in Montreal this year.
-
France's election: 'strategic' voting among Montreal's French citizens
The line of French citizens in Montreal who came to vote in Saturday's first round of the presidential election wrapped around the Palais des Congres several times.
Atlantic
-
2 men released without charges after shootings near Halifax prompted emergency alert
Two men who were arrested in connection with shooting incidents in the Preston, N.S., area on Friday have been released without charges.
-
Senior missing in N.B. dies after being found in 'medical distress'
The RCMP in New Brunswick says an 83-year-old woman who was reported missing Friday evening has died after being located in a wooded area near Salisbury Road in Moncton, N.B.
-
Inmate dies while in custody in New Brunswick prison
An inmate has died while in custody at a prison in Renous, N.B.
Winnipeg
-
Parts of Manitoba could be hit with 30 to 80 cm of snow next week
The Province of Manitoba is warning that parts of the province could be hit with 30 to 80 centimetres of snow next week.
-
Manitoba's respiratory therapist staffing shortage at crisis level
The Manitoba union representing respiratory therapists, who specialize in caring for patients' lungs and breathing, is warning that staffing is at crisis levels.
-
Suspect in custody after North End homicide
Winnipeg police officers have a suspect in custody following a homicide in the city’s North End on Friday.
Kitchener
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario reach 1,188, another 11 deaths reported
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario rose to 1,188 on Saturday as health officials recorded 11 net new deaths due to the disease.
-
Employees confront man breaking into business, arrested for five other break-ins: WRPS
A 26-year-old man is facing a number of break-in related charges after reportedly being confronted by employees of a business he was trying to break into.
-
Schools in Waterloo Region dealing with staff shortages due to COVID-19
Teachers’ unions in Waterloo Region are concerned about rising COVID-19 cases in the community as it’s leading to more staff absences.
Regina
-
Sask. government responds to federal budget
The provincial government responded to the announcement of the federal budget and pointed out its key concerns regarding stimulating the economy and health transfer payments.
-
Bedard breaks two team records in Pats victory against Swift Current
Connor Bedard broke a pair of franchise records on Friday night in the Regina Pats’ 4-2 win over the Swift Current Broncos. The victory helps keep the team’s slim playoff chances alive, now just four points back of the Broncos for 8th in the eastern conference.
-
Feds announce additional measures for refugees fleeing Ukraine
The federal government has announced additional measures to help refugees trying to flee Ukraine and come to Canada, including chartered flights and temporary hotel accommodations.
Barrie
-
Orangeville resident rescues animals in Ukraine
Emotions run high as Orangeville resident Nishan Kooner reflects on his recent trip to Ukraine.
-
Great Northern Ontario Roadshow aims to bring boost to Gravenhurst's tourism sector
On Saturday, a northern-based science centre brought a travelling show to cottage country as part of its effort to boost the struggling tourism sector.
-
Dart tournament brings in thousands for local Autism class
A popular spot for hitting the bullseye was taken over for a good cause Saturday as the local dart community came out to support Autism Awareness month.
Saskatoon
-
Nolan Maier surpasses 120 career wins: sets WHL record
Maier clinched his 121st career win after a matchup against the Prince Albert Raiders Friday evening.
-
Saskatoon police respond to threats made at 3 schools
Saskatoon police were on scene at three schools in the city following a series of threats.
-
'We won’t exist anymore': Saskatoon SPCA says proposed funding increase is not enough
The Saskatoon SPCA is asking for more funding from the city to cover the costs of taking in and caring for animals.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern grain farmers face uncertainty heading into spring
Spring farming season is just around the corner as snow melts across the north, but farmers aren’t sure what this season will look like.
-
Province considers its options as bitter West Nipissing council fight escalates
With four councillors refusing to attend any further meetings, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing says it is monitoring the situation in West Nipissing and looking at its options.
-
University of Sudbury backs effort to have sex assault claim removed from LU's insolvency process
During a hearing Friday, lawyers for the University of Sudbury supported efforts to have a historic sexual assault claim removed from Laurentian University's insolvency process.