Victoria school board apologizes 100 years after Chinese segregation policy

The Greater Victoria School Board has issued an apology to Chinese Canadians some 100 years after the school board decided to segregate young Chinese students in the public school system.

In 1907, the school board began requiring Chinese students to pass an English exam to attend public schools, a policy that was legally challenged by the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association.

Then in summer 1922, the school board passed a resolution that segregated all Chinese students up to Grade Seven.

When school began that September, principals across the school district took Chinese students out of their classrooms and walked them to the Chinese Public School on Kings Road, according to a joint release from the school board and the Victoria Chinatown Museum Society.

During the walk, Chinese students refused to continue and protested the action, leading to a strike that was supported by the Chinese Canadian Club, the Chinese Commerce Association and the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association.

"What started as a school boycott became a protest movement for equality which brought together the Chinese community locally, regionally and nationally from county and clan associations to individuals," said Victoria Chinatown Museum Society chair Alan Lowe in a statement Friday.

"Those of us, of Chinese descent, who were born and raised in Victoria, were able to attend public schools because of those who preceded us," he said.

On Sept. 5, community members will be holding a commemorative walk at George Jay School and will be retracing the steps of the original protest march by Chinese students, on the 100-year anniversary of the event.

The school board says it is working with the Chinese Canadian community to make sure that the moment is remembered in current schools.

"Among a long list of historic wrongs perpetuated against the Chinese community in Victoria, this stands out as a particularly dark incident for our school district," said board chair Ryan Painter in a statement Friday.

"The Greater Victoria School Board apologizes for the actions of its previous trustees and former board chair, George Jay. The racist discrimination that led to this act is unacceptable and viewed with regret," said Painter.

The walk begins at 10:30 a.m. Monday in front of George Jay School to Kings Road at Wark Street.