Victoria sailor sets solo record in gruelling Race to Alaska
Victoria’s Eric Pesty was greeted by a jubilant crowd when he completed a remarkable feat on Friday, coming third overall in the 1,200-kilometre Race to Alaska and setting a new record for solo sailing participants.
While most competitors are part of a team, Pesty sailed the gruelling race solo.
Jesse Wiegel is in charge of this year’s Race to Alaska and says Pesty’s accomplishment is remarkable.
“The danger present when you are alone on a vessel at sea… you are mere inches from going through the veil to the other side, said Wiegel.
Despite the dangers of doing it alone, Pesty persevered — braving rough seas for nearly eight days after leaving Victoria, while completing the seventh annual event upon arrival in Ketchikan, Alaska.
“Doing a race this gruelling all by yourself is phenomenal,” said Molly McCarthy, a spokesperson for the race.
There are few rules for the race. Contestants leave Port Townsend, Wash., and have 36 hours to get to Victoria before journeying onwards from there to Ketchikan.
The key rule is that all vessels must be propelled by wind or human power only.
"There needs to be a place in the world where people can test themselves with very little safety net," said Wiegel.
Twenty-nine teams left Victoria's Inner Harbour on June 8. By Monday morning, seven boats had completed the race, nine had dropped out and 13 were still on the water.
Pesty is the only finisher so far this year to do it alone. He barely slept, catching naps while his boat sailed on, he said.
The race is North America’s longest human- and wind-powered race.
It attracts sailors, kayakers, rowers and even paddle-boarders.
The winner gets $10,000. The second-place finisher gets a set of steak knives. No other awards are given out.
“Anyone can get $10,000, but there's only seven sets of those steak knives in the world,” said Wiegel.
The real prize is the satisfaction of finishing.
“We think absolutely anyone who completes this race, they win,” said Wiegel. “They’ve won whatever it is that they're racing for. People are here racing for all sorts of reasons.”
Competitors have until July 1 to finish.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Search continues for 2 missing RCAF members after Chinook helicopter crashes near Garrison Petawawa
The search continues for the two missing crew members of a Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter that went down near Garrison Petawawa early Tuesday morning, hours after the prime minister in Ottawa said the military members were killed.
Missing Titanic sub may have estimated 40 hours of oxygen left: officials
A missing submersible last headed for the Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland may only have an estimated 40 to 41 hours of oxygen left, based on initial reports, officials said on Tuesday.
Senator hopes government will regulate 'torrent' of sports gambling ads
Sen. Marty Deacon hopes new legislation will push the government to regulate the 'torrent' of sports gambling advertisements she says Canadians are 'subjected to on a daily basis,' in an effort to avoid prevent young people and vulnerable groups from developing gambling addictions.
Brian Mulroney praises Trudeau's leadership, omits any mention of Poilievre
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is basking in the praise of Brian Mulroney today after the former prime minister said 'trash' talk against the Liberal leader will be forgotten in light of historic achievements.
Who's on board the missing Titanic submarine?
A five-person submersible vessel taking tourists on a US$250,000 trip to see the wreckage of the 1912 Titanic disaster 12,500 feet (3,800 metres) undersea is missing in the Atlantic off Canada. Here's what we know about who is on board.
7-year-old fatally shoots 5-year-old child in eastern Kentucky
A 7-year-old child fatally shot a 5-year-old child inside a home in eastern Kentucky, police said.
'Cries in Canadian': The next leg of Taylor Swift's international The Eras Tour has no stops in Canada
Taylor Swift's newly announced 2024 international tour dates include no stops in Canada.
opinion | Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
RCMP say three children have died in separate drownings in Manitoba
Three children died in separate drownings in Manitoba over a five-day period, RCMP said Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
'Rest stop piggy' rescued from side of northern B.C. highway
No one knows exactly how a pig ended up at a rest stop on the side of the highway in northern B.C., where she survived mainly by sauntering up to strangers' cars and soliciting snacks before being rescued.
-
Are you being 'botfished'? A cybersecurity expert's advise for how to spot an AI dating scam
Robert Falzdon of Software Technologies Inc. Canada joined CTV Morning Live on Tuesday to warn people about increasing rates of so-called “botfishing.”
-
Housekeepers injured in B.C. bus rollover forced to make risky, long commute: union
The majority of people who were injured in a bus crash in northern B.C. last week were immigrant women who were forced to travel to work in unsafe conditions, according to the labour union representing them.
Edmonton
-
Whitecourt declares state of local emergency due to flooding, issues evacuation orders
The Town of Whitecourt, approximately 180 km northwest of Edmonton, has declared a state of local emergency due to flooding.
-
'Did a remarkable job': Cooper reelected as Speaker in Alberta legislature
Nathan Cooper is still Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta. The United Conservative Party MLA was reelected by a secret-ballot majority vote in the legislature Tuesday, for the role he has held since 2019.
-
'We're gonna have a flood': Naheed Nenshi recalls 2013 flood, 10 years later
The man who was leading Calgary through its most vulnerable point says there is a lot to be proud of what's been done and learned since the 2013 flood.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford reveals who he's voting for in Toronto mayoral election
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has revealed the mayoral candidate in Toronto he’s planning to vote for next week.
-
Ontario’s summer forecast was just revealed
Ontario's summer seasonal forecast was just released by the national weather agency.
-
Driver caught allegedly going 223 km/ hour on Toronto road
A driver is facing a slew of charges, including stunt driving, after police say he was caught going over 200 kilometres an hour in Toronto.
Calgary
-
A decade later, Calgarians' memories of the 2013 flood remain close to the surface
In June 2013, when the city warned Bowness residents a flood was coming, Brenda Ferris initially thought her house would be spared any damage.
-
Teens face dozens of charges after allegedly terrorizing southeast Calgary communities with airsoft guns
Police have laid 42 assault- and weapons-related charges against a trio of teenagers.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man dead in workplace accident outside Calgary
A 43-year-old man has died following a workplace accident southwest of Calgary, emergency responders have confirmed to CTV News.
Montreal
-
Police need access to less lethal weapons: coroner's report on Repentigny killing
A coroner's report into the death of a Black man shot and killed by police in a town northeast of Montreal recommends the municipal force acquire and train officers in the use of intermediary weapons.
-
Black, disabled Laval man wins third decision against police
Pradel Content is a Black man with a disability from Laval, Que., and he has won a third legal victory against two Laval police (SPL) officers he accused of racial profiling him in 2018.
-
Jury rules Quebec man ran 20-year mail fraud scheme that stole US$175 million
A United States federal jury has convicted a Quebec man of running a 20-year mail fraud scheme that stole more than US$175 million. Patrice Runner, 57, was convicted in a New York District Court last week on 14 charges.
Atlantic
-
Missing Titanic sub may have estimated 40 hours of oxygen left: officials
A missing submersible last headed for the Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland may only have an estimated 40 to 41 hours of oxygen left, based on initial reports, officials said on Tuesday.
-
Search continues for 2 missing RCAF members after Chinook helicopter crashes near Garrison Petawawa
The search continues for the two missing crew members of a Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter that went down near Garrison Petawawa early Tuesday morning, hours after the prime minister in Ottawa said the military members were killed.
-
Cape Breton-based employment organization mismanaged $1 million: auditor general
Nova Scotia's auditor general says a Cape Breton-based employment services organization mismanaged $1 million in government funds.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP say three children have died in separate drownings in Manitoba
Three children died in separate drownings in Manitoba over a five-day period, RCMP said Tuesday.
-
Missing Titanic sub may have estimated 40 hours of oxygen left: officials
A missing submersible last headed for the Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland may only have an estimated 40 to 41 hours of oxygen left, based on initial reports, officials said on Tuesday.
-
Porter Airlines touches down in Winnipeg
Winnipeggers looking for another route to Toronto will have a new option this fall.
Kitchener
-
Hearing underway for Guelph Police officer Const. Corey McArthur
A hearing is underway for suspended Guelph Police officer Corey Mcarthur, who is appealing a decision that he must resign or be fired from the force.
-
Six-year-old Guelph student left behind during field trip
The mother of a six-year-old Guelph student is speaking out after her son went to the washroom before getting on the bus for a school-wide trip but later realizing, the bus left without him.
-
OPP charge 14-year-old with arson after vehicle fire
A 14-year-old from the Township of Wellington North has been charged with arson after reports of a vehicle fire in a field off of Sligo Road East.
Regina
-
Regina mayor claims substance abuse a main issue, after tent encampment appears at city hall
Regina Mayor Sandra Masters claims a tent city that has formed in front of city hall is more about substance abuse issues, not housing availability.
-
'Nonexistent' run game, 'inexcusable' kick return among criticisms from Wes Cates following Riders' first loss
The Saskatchewan Roughriders were unexpectedly upbeat following their 45-27 defeat at the hands of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on June 16.
-
Sask. man charged with murder in relation to death near Esterhazy
A man has been charged with murder in connection to a man’s death near Esterhazy, Sask.
Barrie
-
Missing Barrie woman feared to have been abducted for human trafficking
Police in Barrie hope the public can help locate a missing woman last seen leaving the family's home more than 10 days ago, while her family fears she is being held against her will.
-
Ontario police arrest accused serial scammer targeting multiple regions
One person faces charges in connection with several frauds in Ontario communities as police ask potential victims to come forward.
-
New state-of-the-art hospital in Collingwood one step closer to reality
A new state-of-the-art hospital for the Town of Collingwood is one step closer to reality with a submission for planning under review by the Ontario government.
Saskatoon
-
Rare Video: Before his PGA days, Nick Taylor tees off in Saskatchewan
When Nick Taylor sunk the winning putt to become the first Canadian to win the PGA Canadian Open in 69 years, he instantly became a Canadian Golf icon.
-
Leaked email reveals operating room closures at Saskatchewan's largest hospital
Operating rooms at Saskatchewan’s largest hospital are closed for six days in June, according to an internal email sent to Saskatoon surgeons. A health-care worker CTV News spoke to said this is the first time they’ve seen such extensive closure to operating rooms.
-
Sask., Manitoba residents suffer most stress over finances: survey
A new survey has found that residents in Saskatchewan and Manitoba are losing the most sleep over money.
Northern Ontario
-
Acquaintance of triple murder suspect alerted police that he escaped Sudbury Jail
It was around dinnertime Saturday when the Greater Sudbury Police Service learned that an inmate at the Sudbury Jail escaped.
-
Search continues for 2 missing RCAF members after Chinook helicopter crashes near Garrison Petawawa
The search continues for the two missing crew members of a Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter that went down near Garrison Petawawa early Tuesday morning, hours after the prime minister in Ottawa said the military members were killed.
-
Southern Ont. suspect charged with two counts of murder in Wiikwemkoong slayings
Three people, including a 19-year-old Toronto man, have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a residence on Amikook Street in Wiikwemkoong that left two dead and one injured, Ontario Provincial Police said Monday evening.