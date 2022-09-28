Victoria's Cherry Bomb Toys and National Toy Museum of Canada seek new home

A beloved Victoria toy store is looking for a new home after operating out of its downtown location for more than 13 years.

Cherry Bomb Toys is moving from its location along Broad Street near Johnson Street since the building was purchased by a new owner.

"We've been fortunate to have landlords that have enjoyed having an investment, and loving the store in here," said Candice Woodward who owns the shop with her husband, B.

"Now we have ones that are moving their business in so we have to find a new place," she said.

The Woodwards live in the apartment above the store.

"Our kids have grown up here. It's hard," she said.

The century-old heritage building houses more than just a toy store, it's also home to the National Toy Museum of Canada.

It was a hidden gem that brought in guests from all over the world, and it took a long time for operators to feel like everything had been set up perfectly, according to B.

Cherry Bomb Toys owner B. Woodward is pictured. (CTV News)

The owners would like to keep both the tory store and museum together, but time's ticking.

The shop's lease runs until the end of December.

The store owners briefly thought they'd secured a new lease about a block away, but the property owner over there also decided to sell the space instead.

"We've been looking constantly," said B.

A GoFundMe campaign has now been launched to help move the museum, or better yet, help provide funds for a down payment of a new property so that the many items it has collected over the years don't have to be moved again.