Victoria Royals partner with NHL, VicPD for youth street hockey tournament
The Victoria Royals junior hockey team is working with VicPD, the Victoria City Police Athletic Association (VCPAA) and the NHL to bring a low-cost youth street hockey tournament to Greater Victoria this summer.
The tournament will see teams of seven youth face off at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre parking lot every Tuesday for a period of four weeks in July.
The co-ed teams will be divided into five age categories, ranging from six years old to 16 years old.
Registration for the event costs $50 per child. Each participant will also receive their own reversible official "NHL Street" version of their team's jersey.
"As a hockey fan, I am extremely excited at the opportunity for VicPD to partner with the NHL, the Victoria Royals hockey club and our own athletic association," said VicPD Chief Del Manak in a release Tuesday.
"Our local youth will be able to play weekly street hockey games in a fun, non-competitive environment while wearing the logo and colours of their favorite NHL hockey team," he said. "I especially look forward to cheering on the team that chooses the New York Islanders."
The tournament starts with a ceremonial hockey puck drop on July 4.
While this inaugural season only runs for four weeks, organizers say next year the tournament will return for a full eight-week season.
