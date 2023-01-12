Victoria roller derby star heading to France with Team Canada

Roller derby may not be an Olympic sport, but it has a world championship – and one Victoria junior skater is going to compete in it this year.

Naomi Morrell, also known as "Scream Soda," is the captain of Victoria's junior roller derby team, the Rotten Apples.

In November, Morrell travelled to Red Deer, Alta., to try out for Canada's national junior roller derby team.

Scream Soda faced off against 50 of the best skaters in Canada.

"I was terrified," she said.

But she made the team.

"Her father and I are very proud of her, but not surprised," said her mom, Cindy MacDougall.

Morrell's roller derby dreams had a storybook start about five years ago.

"I got this comic for Christmas. It was called 'Roller Girl,'" said Morrell. "It's about this little girl who joins roller derby."

Morrell would go on to trade her paperback for a pair of skates, and Scream Soda was born.

"I saw these women and non-binary people just demolishing each other on skates," she said.

Roller derby is a bit like rugby, where players score points by dodging players and making it into their defended zones.

Scream Soda is one part battering ram, one part ballerina, and her teammates love her.

The Rotten Apples junior roller derby team is shown. (CTV News)"She's a bundle of joy," said one of her Rotten Apples teammates.

"She got me this necklace," said another, noting that Morrell is the type of team captain that remembers your birthday.

Now that Scream Soda has made the national team, she'll be heading to France in July to join Canada at the Junior Roller Derby World Cup.

She's on the hook for travel costs though, so her friends and family are pitching in with bottle drives and other fundraisers.

A GoFundMe was set up for Morrell and had raised more than $3,400 of its $5,000 goal by Thursday.

Morrell is the only Vancouver Island player to make the national team, and is just one of three players from B.C., according to the online fundraiser.