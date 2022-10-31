Victoria robbery suspect arrested after luring victims with online sale of PS5

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Body of missing one-month-old baby found in Laval, Que. river

Laval police said the body of a one-month-old baby boy who went missing in a river off the northern shore of Laval, Que. has been found. The baby's body was found late Monday morning in the Rivière des Mille Îles after the child's mother's vehicle plunged into the water last Friday afternoon.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

  • Body of missing one-month-old baby found in Laval, Que. river

    Laval police said the body of a one-month-old baby boy who went missing in a river off the northern shore of Laval, Que. has been found. The baby's body was found late Monday morning in the Rivière des Mille Îles after the child's mother's vehicle plunged into the water last Friday afternoon.

    Laval police at the scene where remains of a one-month-old child were found in the Mile-Iles River, near Laval, Que. (Matt Grillo / CTV News Montreal)

  • Quebecer among Twitter board members fired after Elon Musk takeover

    Billionaire Elon Musk fired the entire board of directors at Twitter in one of his first orders of business since he took over the social media giant and one of the board members who was shown the door is a Quebec executive. Montreal-born Patrick Pichette was the chair of Twitter's board from 2020 until he was replaced by Bret Taylor in 2021. Since then, Pichette remained on the board until it was dissolved by Musk since the US$44-billion Twitter takeover last week.

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario