Victoria robbery suspect arrested after luring victims with online sale of PS5

Victoria police say a man has been arrested in connection to four armed robberies that involved victims responding to UsedVictoria ads.

Police say the man was arrested on Friday after they received reports of several people arranging to purchase a used PlayStation 5 on UsedVictoria only to arrive at the meeting point and be robbed at gunpoint.

The first report came in on Wednesday, and one day later West Shore RCMP said that a similar crime had occurred in their jurisdiction.

When the man was arrested by members of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team, police say they found several realistic replica firearms among the man's possessions.

None of the victims were injured in the incidents, though police say they were "deeply shaken" by the encounters.

Investigators believe that more people may have interacted with the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654.

The man was still in police custody Monday and he is suspected of being involved in four armed robberies in total.

Victoria police say they've been in communication with UsedVictoria while the investigation has been underway.

While the vast majority of online sales occur without incident, Victoria police have released several tips on how to keep yourself safe: