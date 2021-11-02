Victoria requiring COVID-19 vaccinations from all city staff

Victoria -

Employees working for the City of Victoria will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by early next year.

On Tuesday, the city announced that all staff will need two doses of an approved vaccine by Jan. 5, 2022.

The municipality says that the January deadline was chosen so that employees who have not yet received a first dose can be fully vaccinated by the time the deadline arrives

"Vaccines are the strongest prevention measure we have against COVID-19," said Jocelyn Jenkyns, city manager.

"This vaccine requirement will continue to protect employees in all of our workplaces, as well as members of the public who we interact with," she said.

The city says it is still deciding what will happen if an employee refuses to get vaccinated "without legitimate grounds" under the BC Human Rights Code.

Elected officials are not subject to municipal policies. However, the city says that all members of Victoria city council are already fully vaccinated.

Victoria joins Saanich, Central Saanich, Esquimalt and the CRD in launching a vaccine mandate for staff.