Victoria releases summer events guide, highlights more than 100 free concerts

The Victoria inner harbour is pictured in this file photo. (CTV News) The Victoria inner harbour is pictured in this file photo. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia's claim of Mariupol's capture fuels concern for POWs

Russia's claimed seizure of a Mariupol steel plant that became a symbol of Ukrainian tenacity gives Russian President Vladimir Putin a sorely needed victory in the war he began, capping a nearly three-month siege that left a city in ruins and more than 20,000 residents feared dead.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario