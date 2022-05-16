Victoria releases limited-edition trading cards of its work fleet

The City of Victoria has taken the unusual step of releasing trading cards featuring its municipal work fleet.

The city says it's printing the cards to celebrate its public works staff and to showcase the equipment they use on "public works week."

There's five collectible trading cards in total, including a garbage truck, sidewalk sweeper, sewer cleaner, zero waste truck and street sweeper.

(City of Victoria)

"These dedicated vehicles work at the heart of our city to keep it running smoothly," reads the City of Victoria website.

The city has about 400 vehicles in its work fleet, and the municipality says it's working to convert many of those vehicles into electric or "renewably fueled transportation alternatives" through its green fleet plan.

The limited-edition cards can be picked up at Victoria City Hall, located at 1 Centennial Sq., while supplies lasts.

All five trading cards can be seen below.