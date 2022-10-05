Victoria ranked 2nd best small city in the world by international travel magazine

B.C.'s capital was named the second best small city in the world by travel magazine Condé Nast.

Victoria took home second place in Condé Nast's 2022 Reader's Choice Awards, falling behind San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, in first place.

The Reader's Choice Awards is created based on reviews from Condé Nast readers, with roughly 250,000 people filling out a survey for this year's ranking.

The Victoria inner harbour is shown. (CTV News)

The travel magazine described Victoria as a "popular day trip from Vancouver" that features ancient forests as well as luxury hotels.

Local tourism operators say they're happy to be recognized by the international magazine.

"Conde Nast Traveler is an established and reputable publication," said Paul Nursey, CEO of Destination Greater Victoria, in a release Wednesday.

"The world-class hotels, restaurants, and attractions for which Greater Victoria is known will reach a wide audience through this ranking," he said.

The Magnolia Hotel & Spa in Victoria was also ranked the 14th best hotel in Canada by Condé Nast this year.

"We are immensely proud of the dedication and resilience our team has shown over the past few years and to receive this recognition, as well as being named to Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards earlier in the year is a true testament to them," said Magnolia general manager Bill Lewis in a statement.

Victoria beat out other world-renowned cities like San Sebastian in Spain, Cambridge in the United Kingdom, and Salzburg, Austria, to earn its second-place spot on this year's Condé Nast list of top small cities in the world.

Earlier this year, Victoria was also ranked the best small city in Canada by bestcities.org