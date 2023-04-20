Victoria raising parking fees, extending paid parking hours
The City of Victoria is moving forward with its plan to raise parking prices as a way to soften this year's property taxes.
Daily and hourly parking rates are increasing by an average of 50 cents, while paid parking hours have been extended by one hour in the morning and two hours in the evening.
Previously, paid parking was in effect from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Starting May 1, paid parking hours will run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The extension applies for all parkades, 90-minute zones and two-hour zones.
On-street paid parking is in effect seven days a week, though reduced rates are in effect on Sundays, while parkades will continue to be free on Sundays.
Parking city-wide will still be free on holidays, according to the municipality.
The idea of increasing parking fees and hours was first discussed in February as a way to potentially lower Victoria's property tax increase this year.
Victoria has settled on a 6.15 per cent tax increase this year, down from an original pitch of nine per cent, which will be partly subsidized by the parking hike.
"Any revenue over and above the amount needed to restrict the final property tax increase will be reinvested in the downtown core, supporting beautification and maintenance, cultural opportunities, new public parks, amenities and more," reads the city's website.
Victoria's tax increase is relatively low compared to other municipalities in the capital region. It's about half of Langford's proposed 12 per cent tax increase – which had some residents protesting outside city hall – and is lower than Oak Bay's projected nine per cent increase and Saanich's estimated 7.1 per cent increase.
B.C.'s capital isn't the only municipality to shake up its parking policies.
The District of Tofino is looking at adding pay parking to its downtown core area to improve turnover and reduce environmental impacts during its busy summer season.
More information about new parking rates in Victoria can be found on the city's website.
