Victoria radio listener wins $12K in 'roommate' contest

Rhianna Bray, centre, with her daughter Sadie Siegel, left, and radio host Bailey Parker at the prize draw in Victoria on Dec. 2, 2022. (CTV News) Rhianna Bray, centre, with her daughter Sadie Siegel, left, and radio host Bailey Parker at the prize draw in Victoria on Dec. 2, 2022. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario