Victoria police warn of suspicious incident at elementary school

Victoria police are notifying the community of a suspicious incident that occurred near Sir James Douglas Elementary School on Monday afternoon.

Police say that two students were on school grounds outside during their lunch break when an unknown man approached them near the corner of Fairfield Road and Moss Street around 12:45 p.m.

The man reportedly asked the students to accompany him to his car where they could complete their homework, police said.

The students refused to join the man and told school staff about the incident, who in turn contacted police.

VicPD officers went to the school and searched the area but did not locate the man, police say.

Investigators are now looking for an approximately 40-year-old white man who has "scruffy" facial hair and who was wearing a red hooded sweater with a black jacket overtop at the time. He was also wearing blue and yellow plaid pants, sandals, and mismatched red and yellow socks.

Police say they were unable to get a description of the vehicle.

Victoria police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.