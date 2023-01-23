Victoria police warn of 'disturbing rise' in sextortion cases targeting teen boys

A young man holding a cellphone is pictured in this stock photo. (Getty Images) A young man holding a cellphone is pictured in this stock photo. (Getty Images)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario