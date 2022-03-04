Victoria police warn of another downtown convoy protest, organizers call it 'largest' yet

Victoria police are warning drivers of traffic delays in the downtown core ahead of another COVID-19 mandate protest Saturday.

Police say they will set up temporary CCTV cameras and will be in the area to ensure everyone's safety.

Organizers with the group We Unify Canada say the protest at the B.C. legislature this weekend will be the "largest pro-democracy rally in the history of Victoria."

VicPD says it respects safe, peaceful, and lawful protests, though it notes that it will be enforcing unlawful acts if necessary.

Last Saturday, Victoria police say 10 violation tickets were issued, as well as two notices and more than 50 warnings for various infractions, such as excessive noise and obstructing traffic.

Police are once again reminding visitors that drones are prohibited in much of the downtown core, since the Victoria inner harbour is a controlled airspace due to its seaplane airport.

Drones are prohibited from flying within 5.6 kilometres of any airport and must stay at least 1.9 kilometres away from any heliport, according to Transport Canada regulations.

"We have heard and understand the concerns of James Bay residents during recent protest events and will continue to work to minimize disruptions in the area," said Victoria police in a release Friday.

In the event of an emergency or crime in progress, call 911, police say.

Otherwise, non-emergency incidents can be reported to the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. Non-emergency traffic incidents can be reported to police online here.