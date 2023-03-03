Victoria police use pepper spray, Taser to arrest wanted man

Victoria police used pepper spray and a Taser to arrest a man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after failing to return to a halfway house on Tuesday.

Timothy Jones was unlawfully at large from the residential facility when he was found by officers in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue shortly after 1:15 a.m.

Jones, who has a series of convictions for sexual offences, assault causing bodily harm and flight from police, gave a false name when asked by officers to identify himself, police said.

He then fled on foot when officers tried to arrest him.

Police caught up with Jones at the corner of Vancouver and Johnson streets. The department says Jones armed himself with a piece of broken glass and refused to comply with officers.

"While armed with the glass, he caused a non-life-threatening injury to himself," Victoria police said in a news release.

Police used pepper spray in an effort to subdue the man. When that was unsuccessful, the officers used a Taser and he was taken into custody without further incident, police said.

Paramedics took Jones to hospital for assessment and treatment of his injury. Once he was medically cleared, he was taken to Victoria police cells to await transport to a regional correctional facility.