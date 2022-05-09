Victoria police seek witnesses after man punched in unprovoked attack

Victoria police are looking for witnesses after a man reported he was punched in the face by a stranger while walking near the ocean.

The assault reportedly happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday on Dallas Road.

The victim reported he was walking westbound on a pathway in the 500-block of Dallas Road near Government Street.

He told police he was approached by three men and three women walking in the other direction.

The victim, who was wearing in-ear headphones, said one of the men in the group suddenly punched him in the face in an unprovoked attack.

The man fell to the ground and lost his headphones, police said in a statement Monday.

"His attacker then helped him find his earbuds on the ground and in the grass verge, before departing eastbound with the group towards Beacon Hill Park," police said.

"The attacker did not say anything to victim. The victim suffered non-life-threatening facial injuries in the attack."

Police are looking for a white man between 25 and 30 years old with a muscular build.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.