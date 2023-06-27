Victoria police seek wanted man, urge public to call 911

Victoria police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 37-year-old man who is wanted after warrants for his arrest were issued for multiple firearms charges.

Police say Cory Hage is facing charges of possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a prohibited weapon, possession of a firearm contrary to a court order and occupying a vehicle knowing a firearm was present.

The charges stem from an incident on the afternoon of Aug. 21, 2022, when Victoria patrol officers pulled over a vehicle on Blanshard Street near Pembroke Street that was travelling erratically.

During their investigation, officers found the driver was carrying a loaded handgun, ammunition and magazines.

Hage is described as a white man who stands five feet, 10 inches tall, with a slim build and weighing approximately 146 pounds.

He has short, dark-brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Hage is urged not to approach him and to call 911.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.