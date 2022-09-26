Victoria police seek victims, witnesses after man exposes himself downtown

Victoria police are looking for other victims after officers arrested a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman downtown and then followed her for several blocks.

Police were called to the intersection of Pandora Avenue and Chambers Street just before 3 p.m.

Officers say in a news release the man spoke to the woman, then exposed himself, then followed her for four before she reached somewhere safe.

They say they found and arrested the man in a small park nearby without incident and no one was physically injured in the incident.

Police say the man had violated conditions stemming from a previous sex offence conviction, and officers believe there may be other victims who have not come forward.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may be a victim of a similar encounter is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654.