Victoria police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Victoria police are asking the public to help find a man who wandered away from a Victoria halfway house and is now wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Police say Milad Herbert, 32, left the residential facility Monday and was last seen in the downtown core that evening.

He is described as six feet, one inch tall with a medium build.

He has black hair, stubble and a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Herbert was last seen wearing white cargo pants, a dark grey shirt, a black puffy jacket, black and white shoes and a black baseball cap.