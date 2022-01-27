Victoria police seek man after worker stabbed with screwdriver

Police in Victoria are asking the public to help identify a man who allegedly stabbed someone with a screwdriver during an attempted theft last week.

Investigators say a man was trying to steal from a business in the 900-block of Yates Street around 3 p.m. on Jan. 19.

A loss-prevention officer confronted the man, who then challenged the worker to a fight and spat on him, according to police.

The loss-prevention officer tried to apprehend the man, who then stabbed the employee with a screwdriver, police said in a statement Wednesday.

"The victim was wearing a protective vest which prevented serious physical injury," police said.

The man fled the area on foot and police are now investigating.

The perpetrator is described as a white man standing 5' 9" with a slim build. He was wearing a baseball hat with a red brim, black jacket over a grey hooded sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.