Victoria police searching for high-risk missing girl, 16
Victoria police are asking the public to keep a lookout for a girl who was reported missing earlier this week.
Police are searching for 16-year-old Shirita Beans, who also goes by "Simone."
The youth was last seen in Esquimalt, B.C., on Wednesday and police are hoping to confirm her location to make sure that she is safe.
Shirita is described as an Indigenous and Asian youth standing 4' 11" and weighing approximately 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown shoulder-length hair with dark brown roots – as well as blue, grey, and blonde tips.
She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater and black yoga pants.
Anyone who sees Shirita is asked to call 911 immediately. Otherwise, anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Missing girl Shirita "Simone" Beans is pictured. (VicPD)
