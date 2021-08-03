Advertisement
Victoria police search for missing woman, 35
Amy Simpson was last seen on July 7 in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue, Victoria police said in a statement Tuesday. (VicPD)
VICTORIA -- Police in Victoria are seeking the public’s help in finding a woman who hasn’t been seen in four weeks.
Amy Simpson is described as a 35-year-old white woman with shoulder-length brown hair.
Simpson stands 5’ 2” tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds with a slim build. She is often seen wearing a hooded sweater and leggings.
Simpson was last seen on July 7 in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue, Victoria police said in a statement Tuesday.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.