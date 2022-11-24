Victoria police say wanted man is immediate threat to public
Victoria police are searching for a wanted man who is believed to be an immediate threat to the public.
James Allin, 52, is wanted Canada-wide after his statutory release was suspended. He was serving a sentence for armed robbery and police say he may be in Victoria's downtown core.
Investigators describe Allin as a white man standing 5'8" tall with a large build. He has brown hair, blue eyes and tattoos on both of his arms.
Police say Allin should not be approached and anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
