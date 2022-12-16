Victoria police say suspect may have fired handgun during robbery attempt

Police investigators in Victoria are asking for the public's help identifying a man who fired what appeared to be a handgun during an attempted robbery.

Police say the man tried to enter a closed business in the 1900-block of Foul Bay Road around 11 p.m. Thursday. Surveillance images provided by police show the man outside the BC Liquor store at 1960 Foul Bay Rd.

The man banged on the locked door and then fired "what appeared to be a handgun into the air," the Victoria Police Department said in a release Friday.

The suspect then fled the area on foot.

Investigators have not determined if the handgun was an actual firearm, a pellet gun or a replica, police said.

Police are looking for a white man, approximately 20 to 30 years old. He is described as 6' tall with short brown hair and brown stubble.

He was wearing a navy blue T-shirt, black pants, grey and blue sneakers and a T-shirt around his head at the time of the incident.

Anyone who was near the 1900-block of Foul Bay Road between 10:40 p.m. and 11 p.m. Thursday and saw the man is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654.