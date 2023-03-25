Victoria police say repeat offender wanted again

Victoria police are once again looking for William Watts, who they describe as "a high risk to reoffend."

Watts has been convicted of robbery "numerous" times in the past, the Victoria Police Department said in a news release Friday.

The VicPD last asked the public for help finding Watts on Jan. 30, when he was wanted province-wide for breaching his release order.

He was arrested on that warrant by Port Alberni RCMP on March 8, police said.

Watts is now wanted again, province-wide, for breaching his latest release order, according to the VicPD.

Police describe the 49-year-old as an Indigenous man with a muscular build, black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5'10" and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

Anyone who sees him should not approach him and should call 911, police said.

People with information on Watts' whereabouts are encouraged to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1, police said. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.