Victoria police say missing man, 87, driving car without a licence

Police in Victoria are asking for the public's help finding a high-risk missing senior.

Russell Carmichael, 87, is believed to be driving a red, mid-2000s Chrysler Sebring sedan with B.C. licence plate PY 7128.

Police say Carmichael does not have a valid driver's licence and is not medically fit to drive.

He was last seen on May 2. Investigators say Carmichael wears glasses and requires a scooter to get around.

Police describe him as five feet, 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 185 pounds. He has shoulder-length white hair and unkempt facial hair, police said.

Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.