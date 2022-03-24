Victoria police 'remain committed' to solving case, 31 years after Michael Dunahee's disappearance

A forensic sketch of Michael Dunahee, portraying what he may look like now, is shown: (Victoria Police / BC RCMP forensic sketch artist Cpl. Virginia Bernier) A forensic sketch of Michael Dunahee, portraying what he may look like now, is shown: (Victoria Police / BC RCMP forensic sketch artist Cpl. Virginia Bernier)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario