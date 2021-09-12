Victoria police officer shoots, kills 'armed man in crisis' in Saanich

Vancouver -

A Victoria police officer shot and killed a man in Saanich on Sunday while assisting the Saanich Police Department on a call for a person in crisis.

The call came in around 10 a.m., according to a news release from the Victoria Police Department.

Saanich police were called to the 3500-block of Douglas Street for a report of "an armed man in crisis and making threats."

While they were there, police received another report, alleging that the man had robbed a nearby liquor store.

Victoria police officers joined Saanich police at the scene, which was near the intersection of Douglas Street and Tolmie Avenue, because of its close proximity to the City of Victoria.

"Officers engaged with the man until approximately 11 a.m.," police said in their release.

"An interaction then occurred between VicPD officers and the armed man, and a VicPD officer shot the man."

Police did not elaborate on the nature of the "interaction," nor did they explain what type of weapon the man allegedly had.

Officers "immediately transitioned" to providing first aid, and paramedics from BC Emergency Health Services also responded, but the man died at the scene, police said.

No police officers were injured during the "interaction," according to VicPD.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been called. The IIO is tasked with investigating all incidents involving police officers in B.C. that result in death or serious injury to a member of the public, regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing on the part of police.

The IIO asks anyone with information regarding the incident to contact it at 855-446-8477.