Victoria police officer in hospital after being struck by car, driver arrested

Victoria -

A police officer is in hospital and a man is in custody after the officer was struck by a car in downtown Victoria on Monday.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. when the officer was on a special duty assignment with city bylaw officers in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue.

The officer was standing next to a police truck when he was struck by another vehicle that approached from behind, according to police.

Paramedics transported the injured officer to the hospital for treatment for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The driver of the black four-door sedan, which police say was a stolen vehicle, was arrested at the scene and taken to VicPD cells.

The driver was not injured in the crash and did not need medical attention, police say.

Investigators were on scene taking photos of the car and dumpster shortly after 9 a.m.

The block remained closed to vehicle traffic before noon and drivers are advised to use alternate routes around the area.

Police continue to investigate the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-995-7654 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.