Victoria police locate high-risk missing man, 83

An 83-year-old man who was reported missing Monday afternoon has been found safe, according to Victoria police.

Early Monday afternoon, police asked for the public's help in locating Thomas Pringle who was reported missing near Mayfair mall around 12:20 p.m.

He was considered a high-risk missing person due to a medical condition which can cause confusion.

Just before 5 p.m. Monday VicPD said the senior had been located safe.

"Thomas Pringle has been located safely by officers," said Victoria police in a social media post.

"Thank you everyone for sharing his information."