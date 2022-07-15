Victoria police issue 'significant' tickets at horn-honking B.C. legislature protest

Victoria police issued "several warnings" and then "significant tickets" to a pair of drivers for participating in Freedom Convoy protests on Thursday.

Police responded shortly after noon to complaints that a group of approximately 20 vehicles was in the B.C. legislature area doing a "slow-roll" blockade.

The drivers were using vehicle horns, modified air horns and mounted sound systems, "all of which had a significant and unlawful impact on residents and businesses in James Bay and the B.C. legislature area," police said.

A VicPD traffic officer, supported by patrol officers, spoke with each driver and issued a warning about lawful protest, police said.

The vehicles left the area and police returned to regular duties.

However, a short time later the traffic officer was in the 2500-block of Blanshard Street on an unrelated matter when he saw several of the vehicles from the protest.

Police said the vehicles were again "honking and using amplified speakers to target a nearby business."

"Two drivers were issued significant tickets under the Motor Vehicle Act, which will incur both fines and penalty points," police said in a statement.

Victoria police Chief Del Manak called the police action "firm but fair," in a post on Twitter, saying police "gave drivers honking their horns the benefit of the doubt by first issuing a warning."

Firm but fair. @vicpdcanada gave drivers honking their horns the benefit of the doubt by first issuing a warning followed by a ticket if they didn’t comply. Can’t say we didn’t warn you! https://t.co/aPyLtdk9Ov — Del Manak (@ChiefManak) July 15, 2022

In a followup tweet, Manak said the protest was "similar to the previous Freedom Convoy protests."