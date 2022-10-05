Victoria police investigating after victim found with multiple stab wounds

Police in Victoria are looking for witnesses and surveillance images after someone was stabbed multiple times in the downtown core Wednesday.

Paramedics and police were called to the 1500-block of Quadra Street just before 4:30 a.m. for reports of a person suffering multiple stab wounds.

The victim, who police did not identify as male or female, had improvised dressings wrapped around their wounds when first responders arrived, according to Victoria police.

The injured person initially refused medical treatment and declined to speak with responding officers.

Paramedics and police were able to convince the victim to show them their wounds, which the medics determined required immediate medical attention.

Police say the wounds to the arms and chest were potentially life-threatening. The victim was apprehended by police and then transported by ambulance to hospital for treatment.

"Their injuries are now considered non-life-threatening," Victoria police said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. "This incident remains under investigation."

Anyone with information or security video from the Quadra Street area between Pandora Avenue and Mason Street is asked to contact Victoria police investigators at 250-995-7654.