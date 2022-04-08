Victoria police continue search for missing man, 54

Victoria police say they are still working to locate a missing 54-year-old man who hasn't been seen for nearly three months.

Ian Indridson was reported missing after he was last seen on the morning of Jan. 10. Investigators say he may have left his Victoria home and headed to an area near the ocean.

Gloria Mendez, Indridson's wife, told CTV News in the days after his disappearance that her husband is a funny and smart man who loves his job as a public affairs officer with the provincial government.

"We just need him and want him home desperately,” Mendez told CTV News on Jan. 19.

"We know that he would never, ever in a million years put us through this if he could help it," she added.

Indridson is described as a white man who stands five feet, 11 inches tall, with a slim build.

He has short salt-and-pepper hair and is believed to have been wearing a dark-coloured Eddie Bauer sweater, black sweatpants and black rubber boots when he disappeared.

Investigators believe Indridson’s health or well-being may be in immediate danger.

"In considering all of the factors surrounding Ian’s disappearance, including the fact that it is out of character for Ian to have gone missing, investigators believe Ian to be a high-risk missing person," Victoria police said in a statement Friday.

Mendez said her husband was experiencing sleep deprivation before his disappearance and he wasn’t acting like his usual self before he left home.

"This is so completely out of character," she said. "This is like the strangest thing that he could’ve done, so we know that he was not in his right mind."

Anyone who sees the missing man is asked to call 911. Anyone with information about where he may be is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.