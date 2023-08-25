Victoria police close part of downtown street due to person on roof 'lighting items on fire'

Police in Victoria closed a section of a downtown street on Friday due to a person reportedly lighting fires on a rooftop.

The Victoria Police Department said the 700-block of Fort Street was closed to all vehicle, bike and pedestrian traffic around 2 p.m. due to "a person on the roof of a building lighting items on fire."

The 700-block of Fort St is currently closed to vehicle/bike & pedestrian traffic. Officers are on scene for a person on the roof of a building lighting items on fire. #yyj #yyjtraffic — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) August 25, 2023

The incident drew a large response from police and firefighters and the situation had not been resolved as of 4 p.m.

Rush-hour traffic through the downtown core was significantly disrupted by the disturbance.