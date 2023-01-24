Victoria police capture wanted man who was deemed immediate threat to public

Police in Victoria have located and arrested a man who was wanted on Canada-wide warrants and was deemed an immediate threat to the public.

James Allin, 52, had been sought by police since November after his statutory release was suspended. Allin was serving a sentence for armed robbery with a firearm and was considered a risk to public safety, police said.

Allin was arrested Monday in Victoria's Rock Bay neighbourhood.

He was the subject of two public safety notices from Victoria police in November, when police warned that Allin should not be approached and anyone who encountered him should call 911 immediately.