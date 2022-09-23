Victoria police arrest man wanted in knifepoint altercation on transit bus

Victoria police have located and arrested a man suspected of threatening a bus driver with a knife in the city last week.

The Victoria Police Department said Friday one of its officers recognized the man from surveillance images after a previous interaction at a park in the 1400-block of Pandora Avenue. Police later located the man in the 900-block of Pandora and arrested him.

At the time of his arrest, investigators say the man was already wanted on a bench warrant for several convictions in Ontario, including for attempted murder, assault with a weapon, break and enter, mischief and weapons possession.

The suspect was transported to VicPD cells, where he is being held while police seek to remand him to Ontario.

The arrest comes one day after Victoria police released surveillance images of a man they were trying to identify in connection with an incident on a B.C. Transit bus last week.

A bus driver reportedly called police to the intersection of Fort Street and Lee Avenue at approximately 4:35 p.m. on Sept. 15, when a man allegedly boarded the bus and threatened the driver.

After three stops, the man approached the driver while brandishing a knife, police said.

"The operator immediately called for assistance and told the man that police were on the way," Victoria police said Thursday.

The man reportedly fled the bus and was last seen heading towards Foul Bay Road, police said.

No one was physically injured in the altercation.