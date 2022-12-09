Victoria police arrest 17 people in 3-day shoplifting enforcement blitz
Victoria police say 17 people were arrested, some of whom were already wanted on outstanding warrants, during a three-day shoplifting enforcement blitz earlier this month.
Between Nov. 29 and Dec. 1, police say they targeted alleged prolific property crime offenders, following concerns about safety and theft from retail and security workers in the city.
During the three-day period, 17 people were arrested, including six people who were already wanted on outstanding warrants, and two people who were breaching their release orders, police say.
About $5,000 in merchandise was also recovered and returned, including jackets, athletic clothing and toys.
Among the recovered merchandise, police say they also found several weapons, including knives, bear spray and airsoft pistols.
-
