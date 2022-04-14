Victoria police arrest 15 people in single-day during warrant blitz
Victoria police say over a dozen men and women were arrested Wednesday during a special enforcement project called "VicPD Warrant Wednesday."
A total of 15 people were arrested, including two men who were wanted on Canada-wide warrants after their parole was revoked.
Both men were arrested in separate incidents in the 500-block of Johnson Street, according to VicPD. The pair have since been taken back to Corrections Canada.
Some of the other people arrested Wednesday were wanted locally for a range of charges, including assault with a weapon, breach of probation, and assaulting a police officer.
"Officers are thanking the public for the information which led to these arrests, and we encourage our community to reach out to us with information about wanted persons," said VicPD in a statement Thursday.
VicPD recorded two similar "warrant Wednesday" projects last year, when 23 people were arrested in one day in January, and 27 people were arrested in a single day in May.
Anyone who has information about someone who is wanted in Victoria or Esquimalt is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
