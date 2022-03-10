Victoria plumbing company installs free hot water tanks for veterans in annual draw

A Vancouver Island plumbing company has found a unique way to give back to veterans: giving thanks by giving tanks.

Every Remembrance Day, Wade Roberts Plumbing holds a draw and selects three former members of the Canadian Forces to receive free hot water tanks, and each tank has a story.

Zack Jilg is a plumber and gas fitter for the company, and he was one of the driving forces behind the idea.

Jilg's best friend, Private Chadwick James Horn, was killed in Afghanistan in September 2008. Each of the free hot water tanks the company installs also comes with a plaque honouring the memory of a fallen Canadian soldier.

Jilg made sure he was the one to install the tank bearing Horn's plaque.

"He was really charismatic," Jilg said of his fallen friend.

"He boosted my confidence in myself. I owe a lot to him."

Owner Wade Roberts says he knows hot water tanks are expensive and that they can make a difference in people's lives.

"Somebody who may be on a fixed income may find that a tough pill to swallow," he said.

The plumbing company plans to hold the draw every Remembrance Day. Anyone can submit a vet's name to the company year-round to enter the draw.