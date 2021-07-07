VICTORIA -- A high-profile golf tournament on Vancouver Island will be going ahead this year with new sponsors and a new tournament name.

The Victoria Open, now called the Reliance Properties DCBank Open, will be hosted at the Uplands Golf Course in Oak Bay this fall.

New title sponsors Reliance Properties and DCBank say their partnership means the tournament will be held for at least the next three years.

"We are thrilled to help the Victoria Open continue as a community event for the foreseeable future," said Jon Stovell, president and CEO of Reliance Properties in a release Monday.

"It puts Victoria on an international stage and boosts the local economy, which is desperately needed right now due to the pandemic," he said.

The golf tournament is part of the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada, which is celebrating its 40th year this fall in Victoria.

The Reliance Properties DCBank Open will take place from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3. Organizers say the event will draw professional golfers and fans from far beyond the island.

"Whether it is hotel bookings or spending money at local businesses, the Reliance Properties DCBank Open will benefit the local economy, something that is welcome right now," said Bruce Hallsor, tournament chair.

The golf tournament also contributes to charities whenever it's hosted. Since 2013, the Victoria Open has raised almost $600,000 for local charities, according to organizers.

This year, donations will be going towards the Salvation Army Victoria.