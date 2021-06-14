VICTORIA -- The organizers of Victoria's Olympic qualifying men's basketball tournament are asking for limited amounts of spectators at the games.

Tournament chairman Clint Hamilton says the organizing committee has asked provincial health officials to allow up to 10 per cent spectator capacity at Victoria's 7,400-seat Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

The qualifying tournament is set from June 29 to July 4 and features the national basketball teams of Greece, China, Turkey, Uruguay, the Czech Republic and Canada, who are all competing for a single spot at the Tokyo Olympics.

The B.C. government could announce today the relaxation of some more pandemic restrictions, including limits on spectators at sports events.