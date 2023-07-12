Victoria nurse suspended for accessing health records, sharing information

A Victoria nurse has been suspended for six weeks after accessing the health records of eight people who were not under her care, and sharing that information with a third party.

Jacqueline Bureau admitted to the misconduct, which occurred between June 4, 2020 and April 11, 2022, according to a consent agreement with the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives.

The agreement was approved by an inquiry committee panel on July 6.

The panel also found Bureau lied to her employer when first confronted about the unauthorized access of client records, according to a notice of the agreement.

Bureau voluntarily agreed to the suspension of her nursing registration for six weeks, a public reprimand and an undertaking not to repeat the conduct, according to the BCCNM.