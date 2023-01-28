Victoria nurse reprimanded for drinking on the job, encouraging others to do so

A Victoria nurse who drank alcohol at his workplace and encouraged subordinates to do the same has been reprimanded by his professional college.

The BC College of Nurses and Midwives approved a consent agreement with registered nurse Adam Powell on Thursday, according to a notice posted on its website.

The notice indicates that between June and September 2022, Powell consumed alcohol at his workplace, including "while on duty in an administrative capacity that did not routinely include provision of patient care."

He also offered alcohol to subordinates and colleagues while in a position of authority, and encouraged them to drink it, according to the notice.

The specific facility in which Powell was working at the time of this misconduct is not mentioned.

According to the notice, Powell voluntarily agreed to a public reprimand, "intensive remedial education in ethical practice and professional responsibility and accountability," and "a regulatory practice consultation to address the unsatisfactory conduct."

"The inquiry committee is satisfied that the terms will protect the public," the notice reads.