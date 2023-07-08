Victoria nurse receives week-long suspension for not helping colleague, misplacing medication: college
A Victoria nurse has had his registration suspended for one week due to a long list of “practice issues” he accumulated while working at a long-term care facility, the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives said.
In a consent agreement posted on Monday, the disciplinary body details the incidents that occurred between November 2020 and April 2021.
According to the college, Nathan Anderson did not assist another nurse with the care of his resident; made inaccurate and incomplete documentation; left assessments incomplete; failed to provide clear and adequate information to a physician regarding a resident’s behaviour and failed to attend information sessions in full regarding resident care.
He also misplaced medications and removed the wrong medication from the narcotic cupboard, resulting in a narcotic discrepancy, the college said.
The BCCNM said Anderson agreed to a suspension of his nursing registration for one week and a seven-month ban from being the sole health care practitioner on duty.
In addition, Anderson is prohibited from supervising students or orienting new staff for seven months.
The college says he must take remedial education in professionalism, communication, documentation, medication administration and assessments.
“The Inquiry Committee is satisfied that the terms will protect the public,” the agreement reads.
