Victoria musical performance inspired by Canadian soldier's letters from First World War

Students with the Canadian College of Performing Arts are shown. Students with the Canadian College of Performing Arts are shown.

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How do interest rate hikes combat inflation?

As Canadians weather inflation amidst economic uncertainty, many are asking a fundamental question about the Bank of Canada’s policy strategy: how do increased interest rates tame inflation?

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario